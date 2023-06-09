Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory in effect for part of Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Department of Energy and Environment Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory for Victory Lake in Clay County.

According to Arkansas.gov, the public is strongly advised to stay away from the lake as it hosts Cyanobacteria, which makes up the harmful algal bloom.

The DEQ said it confirmed the Cyanobacteria visually, and also by preliminary testing.

These blooms can produce toxic substances which could result in headaches, weakness, shortness of breath, muscle spasms, and gastrointestinal issues.

The public is advised to keep animals and pets out of the water.

If exposure occurs, officials say to wash them off with clean tap water, while making sure they do not ingest the toxins while cleaning their coats.

The DEQ said it is monitoring the water quality and will lift the advisory once the blooms dissipate.

More information on the harmful algal bloom can be found on the DEQ’s website.

