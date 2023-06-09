Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory in effect for part of Clay County

(KFYR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Department of Energy and Environment Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory for Victory Lake in Clay County.

According to Arkansas.gov, the public is strongly advised to stay away from the lake as it hosts Cyanobacteria, which makes up the harmful algal bloom.

The DEQ said it confirmed the Cyanobacteria visually, and also by preliminary testing.

These blooms can produce toxic substances which could result in headaches, weakness, shortness of breath, muscle spasms, and gastrointestinal issues.

The public is advised to keep animals and pets out of the water.

If exposure occurs, officials say to wash them off with clean tap water, while making sure they do not ingest the toxins while cleaning their coats.

The DEQ said it is monitoring the water quality and will lift the advisory once the blooms dissipate.

More information on the harmful algal bloom can be found on the DEQ’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run

Latest News

Jonesboro High School football field vandalized
Fraud Alert generic
Man sentenced to prison for falsifying veteran application
Crash
Child injured after being struck by vehicle
Arkansas State senior Pauline Meyer advances to NCAA women's steeplechase final