Jonesboro High School football field vandalized

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating after the Jonesboro High School football field was damaged by juveniles.

On June 7, approximately nine juveniles drove onto the field, leaving nearly $100,000 worth of damages.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, all juveniles came from the north off Main Street in two SUVs around 8:30 p.m.

Jonesboro police investigate after the JHS high school football field was damaged by juveniles. (Jonesboro Police Department)

Police state they broke into the football facility, hotwired a side-by-side, drove donuts over the field’s new turf project, and ruined the turf underlayer.

They also knocked over several huge buckets of industrial glue, ruining the turf itself and attempted to hotwire a lawn mower.

Police said they left the scene by piling into the same two vehicles around 9:00 p.m.

They left going south on Main Street and eventually turned right on Wood Street off Southwest Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 870-935-STOP or 870-935-5657.

