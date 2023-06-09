Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

June 9: What you need to know

Son of Marion police officer drowns after risking life for a friend.
Son of Marion police officer drowns after risking life for a friend.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have a stationary cold front in the area separating the dry air from the moist air and on the south side of the boundary, there are showers.

We should clear out in Region 8 by the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.

Rain chances go up starting on Saturday.

We will watch for some scattered storms Saturday afternoon.

One or two could have gusty winds.

We see a better chance of rain and storms on Sunday afternoon.

Locally heavy rain, which we need, high winds and hail will be possible. There is a LOW risk for severe weather Sunday.

Behind that front, temperatures to start the week will be cool for mid-June.

We have more chances for rain and storms later next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A father shares how he wants his son to be remembered following a drowning in Poinsett County this week.

Jonesboro police need your help finding those responsible for vandalism on the campus of Jonesboro High School.

Maddie Sexton joins us live from Little Rock; you’ll hear from several Miss Arkansas contestants.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Scott Allen Adcox
Silver Alert canceled for Stone County man
Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests...
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert rollin’ into the Natural State

Latest News

Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory in effect for part of Clay County
Son of Marion police officer drowns after risking life for friend
Son of Marion police officer remembered as hero after risking life to save friend
Jonesboro High School football field vandalized
Fraud Alert generic
Man sentenced to prison for falsifying veteran application