June 9: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We have a stationary cold front in the area separating the dry air from the moist air and on the south side of the boundary, there are showers.

We should clear out in Region 8 by the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid-80s.

Rain chances go up starting on Saturday.

We will watch for some scattered storms Saturday afternoon.

One or two could have gusty winds.

We see a better chance of rain and storms on Sunday afternoon.

Locally heavy rain, which we need, high winds and hail will be possible. There is a LOW risk for severe weather Sunday.

Behind that front, temperatures to start the week will be cool for mid-June.

We have more chances for rain and storms later next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

A father shares how he wants his son to be remembered following a drowning in Poinsett County this week.

Jonesboro police need your help finding those responsible for vandalism on the campus of Jonesboro High School.

Maddie Sexton joins us live from Little Rock; you’ll hear from several Miss Arkansas contestants.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

