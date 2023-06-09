Energy Alert
Level 4 sex offender relocates

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Zachary Clinton Long is a Level 4 sex offender, meaning he is considered a “sexually dangerous person.”(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A convicted rapist now calls Batesville home.

Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens said in a Thursday news release that 30-year-old Zachary Clinton Long registered his address in the 5900 block of North Central Avenue.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Long is a Level 4 sex offender, meaning he is considered a “sexually dangerous person.”

According to court documents, in 2009, Long was convicted of rape in Jackson County when he was 15 years old. Eight years later, he pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault.

Later that same year, a judge sentenced him to 5 years for failing to register as a sex offender in Craighead County.

Stephens said Long is not wanted by law enforcement and is releasing the information according to the guidelines set by the Sex Offender Assessment Committee.

“Should you observe suspicious behavior on the part of the individual, do not take action on your own, but immediately notify law enforcement,” the news release stated.

