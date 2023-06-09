Man sentenced to prison for falsifying veteran application

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Little Rock man was sentenced on June 8 to federal prison for falsifying a disability application to the Veteran’s Administration and receiving more than $91,000 in disability payments.

According to a news release, Darold Maxfield Jr., 30, was sentenced to four months on June 8, 2023, by United States District Judge Brian S. Miller.

In October 2018, Maxfield, who was enrolled at the United States Military Academy Prep School, claimed to suffer from psychological trauma after recovering the remains of a cadet who died while conducting a land navigation exercise at West Point Military Academy.

His application was approved, and he soon began receiving $1,567 a month from the VA.

The VA was later alerted of potential fraud regarding Maxfield’s application in May 2020.

They determined the physician’s signature on Maxfield’s disability benefits questionnaire had been cut and pasted from another application.

Agents also discovered three days after Maxfield enrolled at the prep school a cadet did die, but there was no evidence that Maxfield was anywhere near the body.

On June 1, 2021, Maxfield was indicted with theft of public money and making a false statement or representation to a department or agency of the United States.

He pled guilty on January 19, 2023, and was ordered to pay $91,651.70 in restitution.

