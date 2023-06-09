Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man sentenced to prison for falsifying veteran application

Fraud Alert generic
Fraud Alert generic(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Little Rock man was sentenced on June 8 to federal prison for falsifying a disability application to the Veteran’s Administration and receiving more than $91,000 in disability payments.

According to a news release, Darold Maxfield Jr., 30, was sentenced to four months on June 8, 2023, by United States District Judge Brian S. Miller.

In October 2018, Maxfield, who was enrolled at the United States Military Academy Prep School, claimed to suffer from psychological trauma after recovering the remains of a cadet who died while conducting a land navigation exercise at West Point Military Academy.

His application was approved, and he soon began receiving $1,567 a month from the VA.

The VA was later alerted of potential fraud regarding Maxfield’s application in May 2020.

They determined the physician’s signature on Maxfield’s disability benefits questionnaire had been cut and pasted from another application.

Agents also discovered three days after Maxfield enrolled at the prep school a cadet did die, but there was no evidence that Maxfield was anywhere near the body.

On June 1, 2021, Maxfield was indicted with theft of public money and making a false statement or representation to a department or agency of the United States.

He pled guilty on January 19, 2023, and was ordered to pay $91,651.70 in restitution.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run

Latest News

Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory in effect for part of Clay County
Jonesboro High School football field vandalized
Crash
Child injured after being struck by vehicle
Arkansas State senior Pauline Meyer advances to NCAA women's steeplechase final