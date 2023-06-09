Energy Alert
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau

The American Queen will dock in Cape on June 29th but she will not be the first vessel to bring visitors this summer
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Riverboats will dock in downtown Cape Girardeau this summer.

You can see the American Symphony, American Queen, American Countess, American Heritage and American Serenade from June through early September.

The riverboat schedule, as of March 14, includes:

  • American Symphony: Monday, June 19 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • American Queen: Thursday, June 29 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • American Countess: Saturday, July 1 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • American Queen: Friday, July 7 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • American Queen: Friday, July 14 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • American Heritage: Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • American Countess: Thursday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • American Heritage: Friday, Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • American Serenade: Sunday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • American Countess: Sunday, Aug. 27 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • American Heritage: Thursday, Sep. 7 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • American Queen: Friday, Sep. 22 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • American Heritage: Wednesday, Sep. 27 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

According to Visit Cape, the dates and times can change last minute. Check the schedule online here.

Due to security concerns, public tours of the riverboats are not available.

Ticket information for the American Heritage, the American Splendor, the American Melody and the American Symphony is available at AmericanCruiseLines.com, or at 800-460-4518.

For the American Queen, the American Duchess and the American Countess, you can visit AmericanQueenSteamboatCompany.com or call 888-749-5280.

