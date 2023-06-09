Energy Alert
Semi fire shuts down Jonesboro roads

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several Jonesboro roads.
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several Jonesboro roads.(Anthony Coy via Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several Jonesboro roads.

A spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department said the fire is located at Southwest Boulevard and Parker Road.

The semi-truck and its trailer were fully engulfed in flames.

There are reports that the fire has spread to a nearby grassy area.

JPD said Southwest Drive is blocked in both directions from Alexander to Wood Streets. Parker Road is also stopped in both directions at Southwest Drive.

