Severe thunderstorms possible this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may be June, but there is a threat of severe weather across Region 8 this weekend.

While strong storms are expected on Sunday, thunderstorms will also be possible on Saturday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said thunderstorms could flare up Saturday afternoon, but the severe risk ramps up on Sunday.

The greatest threat for severe weather on Saturday will be southwest of Region 8.

On Sunday, a system will move through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri, bringing high winds and large hail.

Storms are expected to begin firing off Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise into the low- to mid-80s.

The unstable atmosphere will be ripe for strong to severe storms as a front pushes through, Castleberry said.

“Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat,” he said Friday.

Currently, there is a low risk of severe weather. However, that could change as Sunday draws closer.

While the threat for severe weather is low, we will be here watching the storms.

