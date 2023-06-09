Silver Alert issued for missing man
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.
A news release said Billy Joel Travis, III was last seen on Thursday, June 8, at 2:45 p.m. on North Sawmill near Pathfinder Inc. in Searcy.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, black converse-style shoes, and a black and yellow hat with a Pokemon character on the front.
If you know the whereabouts of Travis, contact law enforcement.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.