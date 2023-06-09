Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Scott Allen Adcox
Silver Alert canceled for Stone County man
Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests...
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert rollin’ into the Natural State

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for missing man
Son of Marion police officer drowns after risking life for a friend.
June 9: What you need to know
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Trump indicted in federal criminal probe