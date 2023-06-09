Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Two seriously injured in ATV crash

Two people suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash.
Two people suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash.(GRAY TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in rural Randolph County.

Sheriff’s investigators said Casey Cox and Anna Childers were traveling on Deshaw Trail when they lost control of their ATV and crashed.

The two were taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

A sheriff’s investigator said medical helicopters were unable to respond due to the weather.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
A young child was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday night after officials said they were hit...
Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Scott Allen Adcox
Silver Alert canceled for Stone County man

Latest News

Silver Alert canceled for missing man
Those headed out through Memphis this weekend may need to find an alternate route.
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to close for construction
According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Zachary Clinton Long is a Level 4 sex...
Level 4 sex offender relocates
"Happy Little Accidents" can be purchased at Weber's Book House in Paragould, AR.
“Happy Little Accidents:” High school students publish collection of stories