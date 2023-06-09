Two seriously injured in ATV crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in rural Randolph County.

Sheriff’s investigators said Casey Cox and Anna Childers were traveling on Deshaw Trail when they lost control of their ATV and crashed.

The two were taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

A sheriff’s investigator said medical helicopters were unable to respond due to the weather.

