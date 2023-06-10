Almost Elton John to perform at Collins Theatre

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday night’s alright as Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen pay tribute to the Rocketman himself.

Jerred Price and his red grand piano take the Collins Theatre stage Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

Watch as Price plays many of Sir Elton John’s biggest hits, from I’m Still Standing to Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to Bennie and the Jets.

Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door and online.

For more information, visit www.almostelton.com.

