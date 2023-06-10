Energy Alert
Almost Elton John to perform at Collins Theatre

Watch Jerred Price and his red grand piano as he takes the stage paying tribute to Sir Elton John.(Facebook: Almost Elton John)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday night’s alright as Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen pay tribute to the Rocketman himself.

Jerred Price and his red grand piano take the Collins Theatre stage Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

Watch as Price plays many of Sir Elton John’s biggest hits, from I’m Still Standing to Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to Bennie and the Jets.

Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door and online.

For more information, visit www.almostelton.com.

