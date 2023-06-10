Energy Alert
Arkansas’ first cancer-focused surgery center unveiled

CARTI has just opened Arkansas' first surgery center focused primarily for cancer patients.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - CARTI has just opened Arkansas’ first surgery center focused primarily on cancer patients.

According to our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, the center opened on June 9 and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and top-tier surgeons, one being a cancer survivor herself.

“It eases the stress and it takes the worry from the patient and the family,” says cancer survivor and Medical Director of Surgery Dr. Yara Robertson, " this is just another way that we can make their journey more comfortable.”

The center is already fully operational and is now accepting patients.

To read more about the center and what it has to offer, just go to KARK’s website.

