Coffee shop holds pop-up book sale

Booklovers had an opportunity to get their latest book Saturday.
Booklovers had an opportunity to get their latest book Saturday.(Facebook: Story Coffee House)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Booklovers had the opportunity to expand their book collection this weekend.

The Friends of the Library held its first pop-up book sale and drive Saturday, June 10.

At 10 a.m., the community came to the Story Coffee House on Gee St. to buy their next potential book.

Story Coffee House owner Lindsey Spencer says events like this help keep the community strong.

“We want to be a place where people enjoy reading or catching up with friends, having quiet time, along to socializing with others,” Spencer said.

The shop lasted until 2 p.m.

