Crews work to clear fallen trees

(MGN Online)
By Imani Williams and Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple trees fell down across the city of Newport Saturday afternoon after strong winds came through the area.

Crews are working to clear a fallen tree from South Cherry Road in Newport. It is not blocking any traffic at this time.

According to Newport dispatch trees also fell on McClain Street, Highland Avenue, and Prospect Road. Those roads are now clear.

K8 News will continue to follow and update this story as more information is available.

