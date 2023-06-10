Crews work to clear fallen trees

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple trees fell down across the city of Newport Saturday afternoon after strong winds came through the area.

Crews are working to clear a fallen tree from South Cherry Road in Newport. It is not blocking any traffic at this time.

According to Newport dispatch trees also fell on McClain Street, Highland Avenue, and Prospect Road. Those roads are now clear.

