Fire department battles large structure fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.

First responders were called to County Road 425 Saturday afternoon to a large structure fire.

First responders say the structure is fully involved.

No word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.

K8 will continue to update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.