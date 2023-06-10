Energy Alert
Fire department battles large structure fire

Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.
Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.

First responders were called to County Road 425 Saturday afternoon to a large structure fire.

First responders say the structure is fully involved.

No word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.

K8 will continue to update this story as details become available.

