Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Royal Studios helping to keep Memphis music in the spotlight

Boo Mitchell, the owner of Royal Studios
Boo Mitchell, the owner of Royal Studios(Action News 5)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the quest to celebrate Black Music Month, Action news 5 stopped by Royal Studios, a studio that has served not only Memphis artists but popular Black artists around the world.

Royal Studios is the 4th oldest studio in the world, and it sits right here in the Bluff City.

“Fortunate to be right at the forefront of Memphis music and America music as far as that goes,” Royal Studios owner Boo Mitchell said.

Royal Studios’ owner and Grammy award-winning producer “Boo” Mitchell carries the legacy Influenced by his father Willie Mitchell.

The studio was established in 1957 and is still going strong.

“I cant explain it; I don’t know why but I consider myself blessed and fortunate to be the custodian of such a legendary and amazing space,” Mitchell said.

Guitars line the walls of Royal Studios
Guitars line the walls of Royal Studios(Action News 5)

Many notable artists have recorded songs in the Royal Studio, from Al Greene, Ike and Tina Turner to Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, and the list goes on.

“Music that has came out of here and is still coming out of here is staggering,” Mitchell said.

So many Grammys, countless gold records, Mitchell says, he credits the studio’s success to the Memphis culture. So, during Black Music Month, Memphis should be recognized as a pillar.

“I’ve recently made a couple of records where people came to the studio with no music written and they just wanted to be inspired by the room,” Mitchell said. “People come to find themselves, people come to enhance themselves. It’s such an inspiring city. Just the vibe of Memphis, people always come here searching for something. "

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Semi causes major road closures, people nearby react
There is a threat of severe weather across Region 8 this weekend.
Severe thunderstorms possible this weekend
A young child was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday night after officials said they were hit...
Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home

Latest News

45th Annual Superman Celebration is underway.
45th Annual Superman Celebration held in Metropolis
Weekend Happenings on K8 Now with Chase Gage
K8 Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 9-11
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests...
Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert rollin’ into the Natural State