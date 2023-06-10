Energy Alert
Tornado victim’s issues continue to worsen

Since the March 31 tornado, one North Little Rock woman continues to face issues picking up the...
Since the March 31 tornado, one North Little Rock woman continues to face issues picking up the pieces.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - On March 31, a devastating tornado ripped through Arkansas, destroying homes and leaving many to spend the next months picking up the pieces.

While everyone continues rebuilding, one North Little Rock woman’s issues worsen.

Carla Covington’s home in Indian Hills suffered significant tornado damage to her roof.

Covington said when she reached out to Indian Hills Property Owner’s Association and RPM Management for help, she didn’t hear a word back, according to KARK.

Since the tornado, she’s bought a tarp with her own money and hired crews to protect herself from any future rain.

Even with a tarp covering, she said that only makes it worse.

“The water’s coming through again, which is going to cause more mold,” Covington said.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

