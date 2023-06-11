Energy Alert
3 men charged after allegedly threatening officers with guns

Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)
Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are facing assault charges, after allegedly threatening officers with guns.

Travis Borner and Damion Thomas are both charged with aggravated assault.

Jamonte Poindexter is charged with two counts of aggravated assault

Police were searching the area of Sunset Street and Mount Olive Road on Friday at 3:30 p.m. regarding a homicide when a blue Mercedes sped up on the MPD vehicle from the rear.

According to MPD, the Mercedes cut in front of the officer’s vehicle and stopped sideways on the road, blocking their path.

There were four suspects inside the Mercedes.

One suspect sat in the rear passenger seat with a handgun pointed out the window toward the officers, according to police.

Another suspect sat in the open window area of the rear driver’s side and pointed a handgun across the vehicle’s roof.

Officers were able to escape and called for backup.

The same day at 3:50 p.m., officers found the blue Mercedes in a driveway on Orr Street.

Four men exited the residence and police were able to identify the person in the rear passenger who pointed a gun at officers as Pointdexter.

Two other men were identified as Borner and Thomas.

Quintonio Hawkins was later identified as the fourth suspect.

Police discovered that Borner had used his car to block in a Malibu the four men were following so that Poindexter and Thomas could threaten the officers with their guns.

