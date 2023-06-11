Camryn Newton-Smith, Pauline Meyer earn First Team All-American honors

Pauline Meyer and Camryn Newton-Smith capped another stellar season for the Arkansas State track and field program, capturing First Team All-American honors to conclude the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The duo gave the A-State women’s program multiple first-team honorees in the same season for the first time in program history. Meyer placed eighth in the 3000-meter steeplechase while Newton-Smith completed a standout second day of the heptathlon to break her own school record in an eighth-place finish.

“It was an up-and-down (championships), but we ended on a good note with two First Team All-Americans (for the first time ever on the women’s side),” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Dr. Jim Patchell said. “This has been a great year, and what a great night to cap it off with a personal-best from Camryn. She struggled on day one, but came back and roared past everybody to eighth place. Pauline got the job done in her first time at this competition and earned First Team All-American. It was a great ending to one of the best seasons we’ve ever had.”

In her final race for Arkansas State, Meyer closed strong in the final 400 meters, overtaking the then-eighth-place runner in the final 200 meters to notch First Team All-American honors. She clocked a time of 9:50.75, including a final-lap split of 1:17.99 to earn a point for the Scarlet and Black.

“It means the world to me,” the eight-time Sun Belt Conference champion said of finishing with All-American honors. “I’m super proud to be a Red Wolf and so honored and grateful for all the years of support.”

Entering the day 15th in the heptathlon standings, Newton-Smith stormed back with a combined 2,467 points over the final three events to total a career-best 5,887 points that not only broke her own school record, but also her Sun Belt Conference record set in May.

“I just really tried to re-set my mind (between day one and day two),” Newton-Smith said. “Yesterday obviously didn’t go how I wanted, and I knew I needed (a personal best in the long jump) to set my day up well, and I did it.”

She leaped a windy 6.31m (20-8.5) for 946 points, moving her total to 4,366 with two events remaining and sitting 10th. Newton-Smith then hurled the javelin a season-best 45.23m (148-4) for 768 points on her final attempt, moving to seventh in the overall standings with 5,134 after six events.

After a lengthy break in between the final two events, Newton-Smith capped off her performance with a collegiate-best 2:25.28 for 753 points.

