Community celebrates pride at NEA Pridefest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A downpour of rain didn’t spoil the fun for those at the NEA Pride Fest on Saturday.

NEA Progress is the group that hosted NEA Pride Fest. Hundreds walked up and down Church Street in Jonesboro to enjoy the different activities of Pride Fest.

One of those members is Kazia Davis.

“I’m here, I’m queer, you’re gonna have to deal with it cuz I’m not going anywhere,” she said.

Organizers said over seventy vendors arrived on Saturday to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

One of them is Megan Heyl, who owns Ecclectic Geekery in Walnut Ridge, she closed her store for the day to come down and celebrate.

“We handpick our new selection of books very carefully to try and represent as many of those categories of people that I mentioned before, we do a lot of focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+,” she said.

Several wore different pride flags, each flag representing a different community. For many, it’s a chance to just be free in a country where more anti-LGBTQIA+ laws are being passed in many states.

“We fight hard for this day, for this month during this month. We go through a lot of stuff to celebrate pride month, and we are mistreated, but that’s when we all come together. We love each other,” said Cahara Adams, a drag queen who performed at the festival.

Despite the rain, which lasted hours, the community stuck through, some dancing in the rain, others just walking as if the rain was not a bother.

“People are resilient and they’re not going to let the rain stop a good time,” said Dean Macdonald, NEA Progress Board Member.

Those who waited were rewarded with a drag show at the end of the day.

Even after the festivities ended on Church Street Macdonald said the organization was not stopping there. He said the organization planned to host more events throughout the year.

“June is Pride Month, but pride is every single day, 365 days a year,” he said.

