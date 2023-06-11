Duo hosts community picnic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A duo hosted a community picnic for an underserved population in Northeast Arkansas.

Bradley Dillon and Adrian Everett hosted a community picnic at The Hope House in Jonesboro.

The duo said they picked that spot because it was a place where many people come who don’t always get a hot meal.

“So, the idea behind it was to feed as many people as possible not just in the time of disaster but let’s do it even when stuff is good, things are ok. But for some, things are not ok every day,” said Bradley Dillon.

Dillon and Everett said they typically head out and cook for people who suffer from natural disasters, but they said people are suffering from food insecurity every day and may not have the resources to get a picnic.

“This event is geared towards those that are in need, because we also have family picnics with our friends and family, but those that are in need don’t have those resources and connections,” said Adrian Everett.

