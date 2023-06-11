Energy Alert
High winds knock out power for Poinsett County town

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - High winds during Sunday storms left one Region 8 town without power.

Storms moved through Marked Tree with strong winds. Those winds caused damage to roofs and knocked down power lines according to police.

The Marked Tree Police Department said first responders are assessing storm damage around town.

The police department reports no injuries as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday but crews will be out checking around on residents.

As of 6:30 p.m., Entergy Arkansas reports over 900 Marked Tree residents without power.

K8 News will continue to provide updates as details become available.

