Man arrested and charged for multiple burglaries, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Memphis man has been arrested and charged after committing multiple burglaries throughout the Mid-South.

On June 8, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Cameron Houston, a Memphis man who had been suspected of several burglaries in the area.

When police arrived at his address, Houston was apprehended and was also in possession of a stolen handgun, which was traced back to a recent car burglary.

Houston was taken into custody and later confessed to his crimes.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County jail and will be brought to Tipton County to face many charges once he has made bond in Shelby County.

