MORE THAN PINK walk celebrates 25 years of Susan G. Komen impact in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower grove park was filled with pink Saturday morning as hundreds came together for the MORE THAN PINK walk.

Susan G. Komen of Missouri and Kansas’s development director Dawna Currigan says these walks bring people together, so no one feels alone.

“Unfortunately every year we have new survivors who join us,” Currigan says. “But they always find such an overwhelming sense of community when they are here.”

This year marked 25 years of impact in the St. Louis Metro.

Currigan says in the last 25 years, they’ve raised more than $40 million.

“That money goes towards breast cancer screenings,” Currigan says. “We provide navigation services for breast cancer patients, as well as financial assistance. But our biggest piece of the pie is research. We are dedicated to research to finding improved treatments and the cure to cancer.”

Molly Pratl has been living with metastatic breast cancer for the last 12 years.

“I call myself a miracle because I am still here 12 years later,” Pratl says. “Fight with all of your might. But fight for you first.”

Pratl was diagnosed in 2011 at stage four, where the cancer had already metastasized to her lymph nodes and liver.

“You have to stay positive every day and you have to live every day to the fullest,” Pratl says.

Despite going through several surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, Pratl hasn’t missed a MORE THAN PINK walk in the last decade.

“It’s very emotional and very heartwarming,” Pratl says. “You hear stories of people that just are you and you need that community. Sometimes it’s hard to deal and cope but here with Komen, you have a community of people that you can turn to.”

For Pratl it’s what she calls the three F’s that get her through; faith, family and friends.

Pratl is hoping her story will help others battling with the disease.

“Just be there to support them however you can,” Pratl says. “Cards were wonderful for me. Phone calls. Texts. Just let them know that you love them and that you’re there. There will be days that they don’t want you around and they just want to be alone. But there will be days where they need you next to them all day long.”

Hundreds walked all with the same goal, honoring, remembering, and hoping to find a cure.

