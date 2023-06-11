Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MORE THAN PINK walk celebrates 25 years of Susan G. Komen impact in St. Louis region

MORE THAN PINK walk celebrates 25 years of Susan G. Komen impact in St. Louis region
MORE THAN PINK walk celebrates 25 years of Susan G. Komen impact in St. Louis region
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tower grove park was filled with pink Saturday morning as hundreds came together for the MORE THAN PINK walk.

Susan G. Komen of Missouri and Kansas’s development director Dawna Currigan says these walks bring people together, so no one feels alone.

“Unfortunately every year we have new survivors who join us,” Currigan says. “But they always find such an overwhelming sense of community when they are here.”

This year marked 25 years of impact in the St. Louis Metro.

Currigan says in the last 25 years, they’ve raised more than $40 million.

“That money goes towards breast cancer screenings,” Currigan says. “We provide navigation services for breast cancer patients, as well as financial assistance. But our biggest piece of the pie is research. We are dedicated to research to finding improved treatments and the cure to cancer.”

Molly Pratl has been living with metastatic breast cancer for the last 12 years.

“I call myself a miracle because I am still here 12 years later,” Pratl says. “Fight with all of your might. But fight for you first.”

Pratl was diagnosed in 2011 at stage four, where the cancer had already metastasized to her lymph nodes and liver.

“You have to stay positive every day and you have to live every day to the fullest,” Pratl says.

Despite going through several surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, Pratl hasn’t missed a MORE THAN PINK walk in the last decade.

“It’s very emotional and very heartwarming,” Pratl says. “You hear stories of people that just are you and you need that community. Sometimes it’s hard to deal and cope but here with Komen, you have a community of people that you can turn to.”

For Pratl it’s what she calls the three F’s that get her through; faith, family and friends.

Pratl is hoping her story will help others battling with the disease.

“Just be there to support them however you can,” Pratl says. “Cards were wonderful for me. Phone calls. Texts. Just let them know that you love them and that you’re there. There will be days that they don’t want you around and they just want to be alone. But there will be days where they need you next to them all day long.”

Hundreds walked all with the same goal, honoring, remembering, and hoping to find a cure.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Stock photo of a police car.
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.
Fire department battles large structure fire

Latest News

As one Faulkner County city grows, one city official says the infrastructure will need some...
Study finds roundabout area considered most dangerous intersection
An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
Parts of Region 8 are under a MEDIUM risk for severe weather afternoon and evening.
Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
A duo hosted a community picnic for an underserved population in Northeast Arkansas.
Duo hosts community picnic for those in need
A-State football holds 7-on-7 tournament, OL/DL camp