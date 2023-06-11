Energy Alert
Police search for a suspect after multiple car break-ins

Harrisburg police search for man
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Harrisburg Police Department is searching for a man after a string of car break-ins.

According to a Facebook post by the department, several vehicles were broken into between June 9 and June 10.

A home security camera caught a man on camera after allegedly stealing a gun from a vehicle.

If you have any information on the break-ins contact the Harrisburg Police Department.

