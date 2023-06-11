Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Study finds roundabout area considered most dangerous intersection

As one Faulkner County city grows, one city official says the infrastructure will need some...
As one Faulkner County city grows, one city official says the infrastructure will need some upgrading.(KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - As one Faulkner County city grows, one city official says the infrastructure will need some upgrading.

Conway started working on a new roundabout at the College Avenue and Ferris Road intersection.

Bobby Kelly III, the city of Conway spokesperson, said it should’ve been there a decade ago.

According to KATV, the Conway engineering department conducted a study since 2018 on visible roundabout intersections and found Farris Road and College Avenue as the most dangerous intersection.

With a cost of over $1 million, some residents say traffic lights would be the better option, but Kelly said that’s not the case.

“The expense and the cost of not only just installing them but properly maintaining them,” Kelly explained. “They’re not a sit-and-forget kind of deal. The electronics go bad in them all the time.”

Conway residents can visit the city’s website for more on the project and upcoming city plans.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Stock photo of a police car.
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.
Fire department battles large structure fire

Latest News

An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
Parts of Region 8 are under a MEDIUM risk for severe weather afternoon and evening.
Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
A duo hosted a community picnic for an underserved population in Northeast Arkansas.
Duo hosts community picnic for those in need
A-State football holds 7-on-7 tournament, OL/DL camp