Study finds roundabout area considered most dangerous intersection

CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - As one Faulkner County city grows, one city official says the infrastructure will need some upgrading.

Conway started working on a new roundabout at the College Avenue and Ferris Road intersection.

Bobby Kelly III, the city of Conway spokesperson, said it should’ve been there a decade ago.

According to KATV, the Conway engineering department conducted a study since 2018 on visible roundabout intersections and found Farris Road and College Avenue as the most dangerous intersection.

With a cost of over $1 million, some residents say traffic lights would be the better option, but Kelly said that’s not the case.

“The expense and the cost of not only just installing them but properly maintaining them,” Kelly explained. “They’re not a sit-and-forget kind of deal. The electronics go bad in them all the time.”

Conway residents can visit the city’s website for more on the project and upcoming city plans.

