Summer Concert series honors Johnny Cash

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Johnny Cash Boyhood Home is hosting a series of summer concerts in Jonesboro.

The concerts are honoring the late singer. Director Penny Toombs said it’s also to give back to the community.

The concert series involves four different artists.

The first was in May with singer Cory Jackson, June is featuring the band Trippp, and August will feature Akeem Kemp! The organization said it was important to make sure the artists were local.

“It just feels like we’re giving back in the spirit of Johnny Cash and everything he stood for, that we have local folks involved and then give back to our community,” said Toombs.

In August the concert series will shift over to the Fowler Center where The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle will perform. Johnny Cash’s daughter will host that event.

