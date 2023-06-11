Energy Alert
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested

Stock photo of a police car.
Stock photo of a police car.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players have been arrested due to theft charges, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office records.

Dyondre Dominguez, 22, Julian Lual, 21, and Terrance Ford, 19, were booked into the Craighead County Jail at 6:37 Saturday night for “theft of $1,000 or less” from a local store. The trio was released two hours later.

Dominguez was one of seven transfer portal additions to the Red Wolves this offseason, transferring in from UMass. He signed with the team in April.

Ford and Lual were two of the returning players from last year’s squad.

“The Athletics Department and Coach [Bryan] Hodgson are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all the information,” Arkansas State said in a release. “Once all the details have been obtained, the matter will be addressed in an appropriate manner.”

They are are now awaiting a PC hearing on Monday.

