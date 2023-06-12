Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 escape plane crash without serious injuries near Gassville, Ark.

Courtesy: Gassville Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Gassville Fire Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASSVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash in Gassville.

The crash happened Sunday at a rural airstrip. The pilot and a passenger of Yellville, Ark., escaped without any serious injuries.

Investigators believe the aircraft stalled during takeoff and hit a fence. The crash ripped the left wing off the aircraft.

The Cotter Gassville Rural Fire Department and Cotter Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the crash site.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police arrested three Arkansas State University basketball players on suspicion of...
New Details: Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Harrisburg police search for man
Police search for a suspect after multiple car break-ins

Latest News

Several towns within Mississippi County have received funding from the Mississippi County...
Government of Mississippi County gives multiple grants for cities’ funding
Sheriff Shane Russell said the suspect spray-painted “multiple satanic symbols" on the church...
Sheriff’s office investigating church vandalism
Dr. Glen Hoffsis was named as the founding dean for Arkansas State University’s upcoming...
Founding dean of A-State College of Veterinary Medicine named
Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect escapes jail in county vehicle, sheriff’s dept. says
Musician Akeem Kemp will take the stage at Native Brew Works, 515 S. Gee St.
Summer Concert Series wraps up with Akeem Kemp