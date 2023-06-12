Energy Alert
Ackera Nugent wins 100m hurdles, Razorbacks claims 4x400 title at NCAA Outdoors

NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships logo.
NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships logo.
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Razorback Ackera Nugent won the 100m hurdles on the final day of the NCAA Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium, 12.25w seconds producing the fastest all-conditions collegiate time ever.

Arkansas closed out the night with a victory in the 4 x 400m relay, posting a time of 3:24.05 with the foursome of Paris Peoples, Joanne Reid, Nickisha Pryce (50.33), and Rosey Effiong (50.73). The time ranks No. 3 on the UA all-time list and the Razorbacks swept NCAA titles this season.

Arkansas finished with 46 points in the meet to place third in team scoring. Texas won the national championship with 83 points with Florida runner-up with 51.

Behind the Razorbacks were Oregon (44), Texas A&M (36), Kentucky (28), LSU (26), Nebraska (25), Harvard (23), Georgia and Tennessee with 19 each.

Nugent established an early lead in the 100m hurdles and flew down the track with an assisting wind of 3.8 mps. Kentucky’s Masia Russell finished runner-up in 12.32 while Alia Armstrong claimed third in 12.49.

The time by Nugent is also equal No. 10 on the world all-conditions list. Nugent also completed a sweep of NCAA hurdle titles this season after winning the 60m hurdles indoors.

Arkansas totaled 19 points in the 400m with Britton Wilson runner-up in 49.64, Nickisha Pryce third in a career best 50.23, and Rosey Effiong fourth at 50.77. Florida’s Talitha Diggs, the defending champion, finished fifth in 50.93.

Wilson then placed seventh in the 400m hurdles with a time of 55.92.

Prior to the hurdle race Nugent led off the Razorback 4 x 100m relay, which finished fourth in 42.83, the second fastest time in Arkansas history behind the 42.65 school record set in 2019.

The Razorback lineup included Ariane Linton, MeKenze Kelley, and Effiong.

Texas won the sprint relay in 41.60 over Kentucky (42.46) and LSU (42.52). Finishing behind the Razorbacks were Ohio State (42.85), Georgia (42.87), Oregon (43.06), Baylor (43.12), and USC (43.13).

Finishing behind Arkansas in the 4 x 400 relay were Texas A&M (3:26.12), Ohio State (3:26.72), and USC (3:27.42).

Sydney Thorvaldson ran 16:03.61 to finish 12th in the 5,000m

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

