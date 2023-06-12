After freshman season, Jonesboro alum Quion Williams looks for more at Oklahoma State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a whirlwind of two years for Quion Williams. From moving back to Jonesboro, helping the Hurricane win their second of three straight State Championships, to carving out significant minutes off the bench at Oklahoma State.

The upcoming sophomore spent part of his offseason giving back to the Jonesboro community with a camp at Parker Park.

“It’s always good to be around family,” Williams said. “When you go away, it’s no family there. So when you come back and the family is here to help you, it’s always a good thing. It was a great turnout for it to be my first camp. I enjoyed it, I loved it, I’m ready to do it again.”

Quion returned to Jonesboro, showing kids things he learned in his first year in Stillwater.

“I learned stuff that I never thought I would learn,” Williams said. “I experienced stuff that I never thought I would go through.”

Williams had an up-and-down freshman campaign, playing in 34 games and averaging 13 minutes a night, but he earned a bigger role late in the season.

The 6-4 guard wrapped up his season by scoring a combined 24 points with 16 rebounds and 8 assists across 3 games in the NIT, the Cowboys falling to eventual champion North Texas in the quarterfinals.

“I was the only freshman, so I always had an extra ear, or somebody telling me what I needed to do so that helped me out in the long run, a lot of the communication was towards me so I understand where they were coming from, I could see my mistakes and I could make up from my mistakes,” Williams said. “I just grinded and grinded and grinded and towards the end of the season, I started playing more, I started showing up for my team more. I would just say I started to get my feel towards the end.”

Quion hopes to continue his momentum this offseason, saying the biggest things he’s working on are conditioning and shooting. Much like he played under the bright lights of a state championship game, he hopes to do the same in an eventual NCAA Tournament.

“Everybody wants to make it to March Madness, everybody wants to win a national tournament,” Williams said.

