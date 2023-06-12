Analyst warns of ‘turbulence’ in oil markets

Energy Alert
While Arkansas gasoline prices remain relatively unchanged, one analyst warns of possible turbulence ahead in the oil market.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While Arkansas gasoline prices remain relatively unchanged, one analyst warns of possible turbulence ahead in the oil market.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price of regular unleaded rose 1.3 cents in the last week to $3.10 a gallon.

The national average rose 5.6 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.57.

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and also in Florida,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks.”

He added that the Fed’s meeting this week to discuss interest rates could affect future gas prices.

“We could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week,” he said.

Despite the gains in the gas market, De Haan noted that diesel prices continue to improve.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of diesel fell 1.6 cents last week to $3.87 per gallon.

“The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel,” De Haan said.

