Arkansas State football lands first commit in Class of 2024

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football held its first camp of the summer over the weekend, and already the Red Wolves have its first commit for the Class of 2024. North Crowley (TX) defensive back David Moore announced his commitment to the pack on Twitter.

Moore was one of the attendees at camp this weekend.

The 5-11 cornerback played two seasons at Brewer before transferring to North Crowley this spring. He received an offer from A-State back in May. He also received offers from New Mexico State and Grambling.

