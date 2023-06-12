Blytheville kicks off Juneteenth celebrations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville kicked off Juneteenth early with a lesson through time.

It’s the first in a series of events leading up to Juneteenth on June 19. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of African American slaves in the United States.

“Without African American history there is no history”, says Geneva Aldridge Harris.

“Highlight Black Resistance through Words and Songs” is a play written by Aldridge Harris. It was shown at The Ritz Civic Center.

“We are just highlighting African American accomplishments from slavery and beyond up to 2023,” she said.

The five-act play honored different eras of African American history, starting when slaves were brought to the United States.

“This is taking us back to how we came up, how slavery came up and what they did back in slavery, it’s just bringing up to date the generation of today,” said Dorothy Bargon, who participated in the play.

The play also celebrated recent history, from the Tuskegee Airmen, African American pilots who fought in WWII, to more recent accomplishments by the African American community. Notably the election of former President Barack Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris, respectively.

Music was also an important part of the play, with several pieces sung during the show.

For many, the play taught an invaluable lesson.

“Showing our youth, the participation that our youth were involved in to let them know that this is not an adult thing this is something that even they can be involved with, and their accomplishments can be put up on the screen as well,” said James Sanders, former Blytheville mayor.

The city of Blytheville has celebrated Juneteenth for nearly 10 years, even before Juneteenth became a federal holiday but for the organizers, it wasn’t enough to celebrate the event in one day.

“African American history is very extensive, and it’s impossible to do it in just one celebration so we have elected to do several days,” said Aldridge Harris.

