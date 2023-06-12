Energy Alert
Crash with injuries shuts down Johnson Avenue

A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down four out of five lanes of East Johnson Avenue.

Jonesboro police reported the crash shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Hilltop near Ace Hardware and Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial Hospital.

A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.
A crash with injuries has shut down four out of five lanes of Johnson Avenue.(Google Maps)

JPD said injuries had been reported but did not specify how many people were hurt.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the roadway was cleared, and traffic was once again moving on the busy thoroughfare..

