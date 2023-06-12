Dozens of teams compete at 42nd Mountain Dew Grand Slam Banquet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summer tradition continued in Jonesboro this weekend with the 42nd annual Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic at the Southside Softball Complex.

Over 30 teams were in the event, separated into 4 age divisions.

42nd Mountain Dew Classic Champions ( full bracket )

16/18O: AR Xtreme 5, Fireballs Xtreme 09 4

12O: Arkansas Nemesis 5, Elite Heat 2

10C: XPT 2012 2, XPT 2013 1

8C: North MS Havoc 8, Delta 0

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.