Dozens of teams compete at 42nd Mountain Dew Grand Slam Banquet
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summer tradition continued in Jonesboro this weekend with the 42nd annual Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic at the Southside Softball Complex.
Over 30 teams were in the event, separated into 4 age divisions.
42nd Mountain Dew Classic Champions (full bracket)
16/18O: AR Xtreme 5, Fireballs Xtreme 09 4
12O: Arkansas Nemesis 5, Elite Heat 2
10C: XPT 2012 2, XPT 2013 1
8C: North MS Havoc 8, Delta 0
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.