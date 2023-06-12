Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dozens of teams compete at 42nd Mountain Dew Grand Slam Banquet

4 champions were crowned in the 42nd annual event Sunday.
4 champions were crowned in the 42nd annual event Sunday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summer tradition continued in Jonesboro this weekend with the 42nd annual Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic at the Southside Softball Complex.

Over 30 teams were in the event, separated into 4 age divisions.

42nd Mountain Dew Classic Champions (full bracket)

16/18O: AR Xtreme 5, Fireballs Xtreme 09 4

12O: Arkansas Nemesis 5, Elite Heat 2

10C: XPT 2012 2, XPT 2013 1

8C: North MS Havoc 8, Delta 0

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Stock photo of a police car.
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Fire crews are battling a large structure fire in the Valley View area.
Fire department battles large structure fire

Latest News

42nd Mountain Dew Grand Slam Classic concludes
Arkansas State football lands first commit in Class of 2024
2024 DB David Moore commits to Arkansas State
Arkansas State RHP Kyler Carmack transferring to Ole Miss