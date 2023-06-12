Founding dean of A-State College of Veterinary Medicine named

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Dr. Glen Hoffsis was named as the founding dean for Arkansas State University’s upcoming College of Veterinary Medicine, Chancellor Todd Shields announced this week.

One of America’s top veterinary administrators, Hoffsis has served as dean of two of the nation’s largest and most prestigious vet colleges, Ohio State University and the University of Florida. He recently guided the creation of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.

“We are thrilled that we could bring Dean Hoffsis back into higher education to help guide the launch of our program at Arkansas State,” Shields said. “His reputation as both an academician and veterinary researcher is outstanding, and we are confident his connections and knowledge within the field will be a major asset in our goal of educating more veterinarians for our state and region.”

Along with providing day-to-day leadership as A-State continues its pathway toward accreditation and opening, Hoffsis will guide the university’s search for its permanent dean. The search committee and announcement will be released in the coming weeks.

“Glen has been a tremendous resource to us in our planning and preparation, and we are extremely excited that he has agreed to join us in this next stage of our process,” Interim Provost Len Frey said.

Hoffsis has most recently worked in private consulting after leading the establishment of the CVM at LMU. He was instrumental in designing the academic program and facilities. He negotiated a unique cooperative agreement with the University of Kentucky Diagnostic Lab and Gluck Equine Research Center, and gained accreditation from AVMA Council on Education.

Prior to LMU, Hoffsis was the CVM dean at the University of Florida for seven years where he initiated and completed construction of a new small animal hospital and developed an innovative veterinary student enrollment expansion program.

He served for a decade as dean at Ohio State University, leading his alma mater to an eventual top-five national ranking among veterinary colleges. Prior to service as the CVM dean, Hoffsis served in several administrative positions including hospital director, head of the food animal medicine and surgery section, and associate director of the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center. He gained Board Certification by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine.

Among his private sector experiences, he was associate director for veterinary services for the Iams Company, a division of Mars, Inc., and served on the board of directors of Banfield Pet Hospitals, one of the nation’s largest private pet hospital conglomerates, also owned by Mars, Inc.

Along with his bachelor’s in animal science and doctorate in veterinary medicine from Ohio State, Hoffsis also holds a master’s in internal medicine from OSU and served a large animal medicine internship at Colorado State University.

Hoffsis is a past president and executive board member of the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges, past president of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, a past member of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine qualifying examination committee, a former co-chair of the large animal program for the American Veterinary Medical Association, and past member of the Florida Veterinary Medical Association’s Board of Directors.

For more information about A-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, email VetMed@AState.edu.

