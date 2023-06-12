Energy Alert
June 12: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some places got nearly an inch of rainfall over the past couple of days.

We are cooler today, with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances increase slightly tonight, with lows in the 60s.

As we go into the middle of the week, temperatures will start to increase, with the next best chance of rain coming on Wednesday.

By late this week, temperatures will be back in the 90s.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A community involvement meeting surrounding the highly anticipated sports complex in Jonesboro the meetings set to get your input on specific aspects of the complex.

Romance scams impacting elderly Arkansan’s tips to keep them safe.

Maddie Sexton recaps the events of the Miss Arkansas competition, where an Arkansas State University alumna was ultimately crowned.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

