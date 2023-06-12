Law enforcement agencies warn of several scams

NORTHEAST, Ark. (KAIT) - Scams are rampant across the area as many law enforcement agencies are receiving reports after people are out of thousands of dollars.

In Rector, one woman lost around $2,000 after receiving a fake call from someone acting like Publisher’s Clearinghouse representative.

The person told her to put hundreds of dollars on gift cards. The person then stole the money after she relayed the gift card information.

“We strongly advise the community, especially the elderly, to be aware and vigilant against scam attacks whose goal is to take your money and drain your bank account. No business, including Publisher’s Clearing House, will ever ask you for personal information or to purchase gift cards or provide any form of payment as a security or deposit towards a much larger sum of money. We urge people not to answer calls from numbers they do not know, not to click on or reply to links in text messages from unknown senders, and never to provide personal or financial information to an unknown party.”

Here in Craighead County, other scams are rampant. People are calling, posing as officers, and telling people they owe money for missed jury duty.

“They’ll call and they’ll use a legitimate officer’s name and say this person has missed jury duty, and they’ll tell the person the only way to get out of this warrant is to pay this fine, and you can do it over the phone,” said Justin Rolland, Chief Deputy at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.

Rolland said no law enforcement agency will ask for money over the phone. He also said to be very careful if you answer a number you are unfamiliar with.

“They are really clever at what they do, they make the phone call. They spend a lot of time making the phone call sound very legitimate,” said Rolland.

Another scam Rolland mentioned is people posing as bondsmen and contacting the family members of current inmates.

He said they want to urge that all these instances are scams and if you have questions contact your local agency to verify the information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.