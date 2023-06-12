Multi-state search for missing Texas woman

HOUSTON, Tx. (KAIT) - Law enforcements from multiple states are looking for a missing Texas woman.

Officials say 74-year-old Margaret Bradford of Harris County, Texas, is missing.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office said she left Arkansas on Saturday, June 10, returning to Houston, Texas.

Louisiana law enforcement spotted her vehicle in the Mississippi area.

Bradford is said to be driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra with a 9794BA Texas license plate.

According to the report, Bradford has been in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and possibly Florida.

Bradford is 5′4″, weighing 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.