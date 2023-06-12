Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A man charged with murder escaped prison in eastern Arkansas but was captured about three days later.

U.S. Marshalls found Jonathan Paulman on Monday around 11 p.m.

St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department says he was seen leaving the detention center in a white Dodge four-door pickup belonging to the county on Friday night.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after his arrest in January.

Officers found a burial site on his property behind a camper and found a body that had been buried there.

