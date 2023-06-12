Murder suspect escapes jail in county vehicle, sheriff’s dept. says

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A man charged with murder escaped prison in eastern Arkansas, officials say.

St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department says Jonathan Paulman escaped custody. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

He was seen leaving the detention center in a white Dodge four-door pickup belonging to the county.

Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after his arrest in January.

Officers found a burial site on his property behind a camper and found a body that had been buried there.

If you know where Paulman may be, call 870-633-2611.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.