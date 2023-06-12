Organization prepares for Juneteenth events

Energy Alert
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro is getting ready to start its Juneteenth celebrations.

Radio station, KLEK 102.5, has several events lined up for the celebration, starting with a kick-off on June 15 at Legends BBQ & Smokehouse.

The kick-off will also include a business expo that will feature black-owned businesses.

“This is a celebration of our freedom, so we want to use this opportunity to spotlight our community, all aspects of our community. Business, organizations, our health disparities and how health affects African Americans, and that what we’re all about,” said LaGanzie Kale, one of the organizers of the event.

On Friday, June 16 a community worship service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Life Empowerment Ministries. The worship will feature leaders from several churches.

Several celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 17.

A health fair and blood drive will be held at St. Bernards Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A parade will be held starting at 11 a.m. at the E. Boone Watson Center.

The day will finish with a community fair at Parker Park starting at 5 p.m.

On Juneteenth, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver will read the Juneteenth Proclamation in a ceremony at KLEK Studios.

A list of the Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro
A list of the Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro(KLEK Studios)

