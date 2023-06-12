Repairs being made to damaged football field

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Video caught several teens allegedly damaging the Jonesboro High School football field June 6.

Teens somehow broke in through the fences joining the construction area and the original football field, and got access to the field, according to the athletic director for the school district, Trey Harding.

Dozens of people are working on upgrades to the Jonesboro High School football field and building a new facility that will house a number of teams.

On June 6, several teens broke into the area, damaging turf, equipment, and more near the field.

The Jonesboro police department is investigating the incident, and the Jonesboro Public School District is using all its resources to solve the case.

“We have found a few more camera angles,” said Harding.

The damages amount to around $100,000, according to JPD.

Harding said repairs were done quickly in some areas because the construction crew was there to fix them.

“The construction company was already on site and had machines here, tractors and equipment and product to fix all repairs and damages,” he said.

Much of the damage is covered by insurance, but not all of it.

“There are some spots on the track that they damaged that was not a part of the turf that we will have to fix or come up with an idea,” said Harding.

He said they are talking with multiple people and the police department to find out the names of those responsible.

Harding said they try to keep the track and field open for the public to use because the community helped fund it, but after construction is over, they may rethink that because of this incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.