Sharp County awarded grant for courtroom upgrades

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas county received thousands of dollars to update its county courthouse.

In a grant, the Arkansas Supreme Court awarded Sharp County $17,500 for courtroom safety upgrades.

Upgrades will include magnetic locks on the judge’s chambers and handcuffs for inmates appearing in the courtroom.

County Judge Mark Counts said the improvements had been needed for some time.

“We received a little over $17,500 from the Arkansas Supreme Court,” said Judge Counts. “I am awfully thankful because in this day and time when you want to start working on projects, it’s hard to get money, and so anytime that you can get a grant, it’s a blessing to a small county like we are.”

Counts said the security upgrades are something most counties across the state already have or are looking into.

“26 years ago, when I started in law enforcement, courtroom security wasn’t a big thing,” Counts explained. “It wasn’t something you worried about. Now as you know, as the world has changed, it needs to be one of the top priorities in a courthouse.”

Work on the courtroom is expected to start in the next two weeks and shouldn’t take long to complete.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.