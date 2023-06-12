Energy Alert
Sheriff’s office investigating church vandalism

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for those who painted “multiple satanic symbols” on a local...
Sheriff’s deputies are searching for those who painted “multiple satanic symbols” on a local church.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for those who painted “multiple satanic symbols” on a local church.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said Monday that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday, June 11, and 6 a.m. Monday, June 12, someone vandalized the Maxville Missionary Baptist Church in Cave City.

Russell said the suspect spray-painted “multiple satanic symbols on the building and a van,” including:

  • A winking smiley face with devil horns
  • An upside-down cross on multiple doors
  • “Beast” written on the van’s driver’s side door
  • “666″ written on an exterior wall

“Let it be noted, this type of criminal act will not be tolerated in Sharp County,” Russell said. “Regardless of your spiritual beliefs, Sharp County will uphold the First Amendment Constitutional rights of the Freedom of Religion.”

He added that his department has “zero tolerance of any church being vandalized or purposely damaged.”

Those responsible will be located and prosecuted, Russell said.

The sheriff has ordered extra patrol around the church.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-994-7356 or Sharp County Central Dispatch at 870-994-2211.

