Springfield farmers warning: drive careful around tractors during hay season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the warm weather hits, farmers across the Ozarks are gearing up for the busy hay season. However, as hay grows, so does the concern for a potential clash between tractors and cars that share the roads.

Chadd Flehmer, who manages Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply, says that during this time of year, he hears farmers talk about problems with cars.

“Thankfully, we don’t know of many people who’ve been injured, and we aim to keep it that way,” he says.

With hay season in full swing, motorists will find themselves sharing the roads with tractors and other farm equipment more frequently.

Jeremy Hill, the owner of Gooseberry Bridge Farms, says they plan to cut around 600 small square bales this year. Hill’s neighbor assists by baling his hay, but this means transporting the equipment from a few miles away to his farm—a sight that can be somewhat irritating for those following behind.

“Tractors don’t go very fast, and people get impatient and try to pass,” Hill explains.

The wide equipment and limited speed of tractors often lead to accidents.

“A lot of times, people end up in a ditch or collide with the hay equipment,” he adds.

The resulting damages can be financially burdensome, with high-production balers ranging from $100,000 to $750,000. In some cases, the consequences can be even worse.

Drawing from his experience, Hill emphasizes that communication is key.

“It’s best to touch base with the farmer before you pass,” he advises.

Hill explains that farmers often check over their shoulders to see if someone is following them, and making eye contact with them signals that you are aware of their presence.

“If it’s safe for me to pass, they’ll wave me around. If it’s not, I’ll just try to follow them,” he says.

Hill understands that both farmers and motorists have a job to do, and patience is crucial when maneuvering around large machinery.

“They’ve got a job to do just like you do, and they’re hurrying as fast as they can,” Flehmer says.

By being aware, patient, and respectful on the roads, we can ensure the safety of everyone during this busy hay season.

