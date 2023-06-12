Energy Alert
Traffic backed up as police respond to crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on a busy Jonesboro intersection backed up traffic.

According to Jonesboro police, a crash happened on Dan Avenue and Hasbrook Road around 5:15 p.m.

First responders are on the scene working the crash.

Dispatch said there are injuries, but no word on how many people.

K8 will continue to update this story as details become available.

