Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo of a police car.
Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
An Arkansas State alumna is the new Miss Arkansas.
Arkansas State alum wins Miss Arkansas
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Harrisburg police search for man
Police search for a suspect after multiple car break-ins

Latest News

A sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave following a crash that sent them and another...
ASP investigating deputy-involved crash
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
While Arkansas gasoline prices remain relatively unchanged, one analyst warns of possible...
Analyst warns of ‘turbulence’ in oil markets
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded